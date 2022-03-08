Florida Senate Secures Fate of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
The Florida Senate passed a bill Tuesday designed to limit discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary classrooms, sending the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis who is expected to sign it into law. It passed by a margin of 22-17, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it. The “Parental Rights in Education,” dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents, has received national criticism for potentially creating unsafe environments for LGBTQ+ students, as it proposes a requirement for teachers to report to parents when students disclose their sexual orientation. DeSantis has defended the bill, arguing its sole purpose was to limit the discussion of sex in younger grades (along with characterizing the law as a method to combat “transgenderism”). For kindergarten through third grade, it would completely ban discussions on the topics entirely, while older grades would see them limited based on “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” state standards.