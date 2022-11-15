Rick Scott Says He’ll Challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Leadership
GREAT, SCOTT
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday publicly confirmed plans to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the top Republican gig in the upper chamber next year, an announcement that comes after the party’s disappointing midterm results reportedly inflamed internal tensions. Scott, 69, informed his colleagues of his intentions in a closed-door party lunch on Tuesday afternoon, circulating a note on the matter. Fox News obtained the note, and shortly after the outlet went to press, Scott confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda.” He elaborated in his letter, telling his fellow party members, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.” Scott’s announcement is the first official challenge McConnell has faced since assuming the role in 2007. The longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history, McConnell has already garnered enough party support to clinch Wednesday’s party leadership election, according to Politico.