Dear Florida Gov. DeSantis, Your State Just Broke Another Coronavirus Record

A day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would not impose a statewide mask requirement, the state set yet another record for coronavirus cases. Health officials reported 9,585 new cases in the last 24 hours—about 500 more than the previous day. That means the state has tallied 40,000 cases in a week, amounting to a third of all cases since the pandemic began, the Miami Herald reported. Some local officials, meanwhile, are making masks mandatory and begging their constituents to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In Pinecrest, the mayor said house parties have become “prevalent,” even though they basically serve as incubators for the disease that has killed 127,000 people across the nation.