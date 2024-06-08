Two Shark Attacks Occur at Neighboring Beaches in Florida
STAY OUT OF THE WATER
On Friday, three people were injured in two separate shark attacks at neighboring beaches in Walton County, according to CNN. The attacks occurred only an hour and a half apart. The first attack happened around 1:15 p.m. when a 45-year-old woman, who was swimming near a sandbar with her husband near Alys Beach, was seriously injured by a shark. The woman had to be flown from the beach. CNN reported she was in critical condition on Friday and had to have her lower left arm amputated. Later that day at around 2:55 p.m. two teenage girls were waist deep in the water at Seacrest Beach when a shark attacked them. Authorities said one of the girls was seriously injured in her upper leg and hand, while the other only sustained minor injuries to her foot. The beaches were subsequently closed to swimmers following the attacks. The last recorded shark attacks in Walton County were in 2005 and 2021.