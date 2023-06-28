Florida Sheriff Slams Visitors Ignoring Riptide Warnings Before Drownings
‘GIVEN THE FINGER’
A Florida sheriff has spoken out about his frustration with visitors who have ignored warnings of life-threatening conditions after a string of drowning incidents in recent weeks. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said officials had even been abused by people they were trying to protect. “I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf,” Ford wrote on Facebook. “I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father’s Day.” He added that heroes “who have risked it all to save others” have even been “cursed and given the finger” while trying to raise the alarm about the dangerous water conditions. “We have used the tools provided by the county commission to fine violators $500 for entering the water on double red flags,” Ford added. “We don’t have the resources or time to cite every single person that enters the water but we do our absolute best to use it as a deterrent to entering the water.” According to AL.com, 10 people drowned in under two weeks in water off the coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle—including six on Bay County beaches—many of which have been associated with rip currents. Ford later posted images apparently showing trenches dredged by powerful rip currents that are “so deep they are easily seen from above.”