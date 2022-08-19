Twitter Boots Aspiring Pol Who Wants to Let Floridians Shoot Feds on Sight
TOTALLY NORMAL GUY
Florida may be known for its crazy politicians, but Luis Miguel, who is running for a seat in the state House, might take the cake. He was permanently banned from Twitter recently for his jaw-dropping suggestion that Floridians should undertake extra-judicial assassinations of federal law enforcement officers in the wake of the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Miguel had tweeted. “Let freedom ring.” He later told Florida Politics he stands by his messaging and that the permanent ban won’t affect him. Some of his posts on Instagram, where he is still active, lament the loss of confederate statues and, in a strange move for someone so dedicated to freedom, push for total enforcement of the controversial Stop Woke Act.