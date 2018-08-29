Florida State Lawmaker Called 911 on Reporter Asking Questions

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida state lawmaker called the police on a Miami Herald reporter when the journalist approached her with questions after a candidates event. “Can you please send a police for me, please, right now,” Miami Democrat Daphne Campbell is heard saying on audio released by police Tuesday.“My life is threatened.”
In the Aug. 9 call, Campbell does not mention that the person she is calling the police on was Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey and does not mention specifically what Blaskey said to her to make her feel threatened. Blaskey approached Campbell at a forum at a Duffy’s restaurant. Campbell had previously called the police on the publisher of Rise News. Her campaign complained previously when Blaskey appeared at her house while investigating whether Campbell actually lived in her district. She has been the subject of many Herald reports about her family business, Medicaid fraud investigations, and ethical mishaps. She has accused the paper of bias and racism. Campbell on Tuesday lost her seat in the state senate to opponent Jason Pizzo in the Democratic primary.