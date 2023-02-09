CHEAT SHEET
Florida Student Athletes Will No Longer Be Asked About Menstruation
More than 800,000 Florida high school athletes will no longer see any questions related to menstruation on required medical forms beginning next school year. This move came out of an emergency meeting held Thursday by the Florida High School Athletic Association addressing intense backlash against an earlier proposed policy that would require athletes to report their menstruation history annually. Questions on menstruation are currently optional for student athletes. Just last week, dozens of state lawmakers gathered to protest the now-rejected policy change, arguing that the “rights of girls in all sports” must be protected by the state.