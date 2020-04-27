Florida Student Accepted at All 8 Ivy League Schools

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    A Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League colleges—and nine other top schools, to boot. Craig McFarland, 18, the son of a Filipina immigrant, has a 4.98 grade point average, studies three languages, and will be the valedictorian of his Jacksonville public high school. He’s never been outside Florida, he told The New York Times, and has been exploring colleges online because of the coronavirus crisis. He has four on his short list: Florida State University, Harvard, Stanford University, and Yale. “I was just yelling in shock when I heard the Yale acceptance video,” he told the Times. “When I opened Harvard as the last one, my sister and I ran to my dog and danced around.”

