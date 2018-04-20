CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Florida Student Injured in Shooting at Ocala High School

    ANOTHER ONE

    SCREENSHOT/Marion County Public Schools

    A student was shot in the ankle Friday morning at Florida's Forest High School, according to The Star-Banner. A witness said the shooter, who is in police custody, was “standing in a hallway and shot at a closed classroom door.” He then “dropped his weapon, ran and tried to hide[.]” The Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI are all reportedly at the scene. The incident occurred on the same day as the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre, which left 13 people dead. Students across the country are planning a walkout Friday morning to protest gun violence and commemorate Columbine.

    Read it at The Star-Banner