Florida Students Plan Walkout Over DeSantis’ ‘Attacks’ on Higher Ed

    TAKING A STAND

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    College students in Florida have planned a massive walkout for Thursday to protest what they describe are repeated “attacks” by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) on LGBTQ+ students and people of color at the state's universities. The walkout is slated to begin at noon and last an hour at campuses statewide, which includes Florida State University—just down the street from the governor's mansion and his office at Florida's Capitol building. The walkout is being set up by the Florida College Democrats and Dream Defenders—two organizations that have called out DeSantis for recently pledging to axe funding to schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The walkout is also to rally against DeSantis’ recent efforts to obtain information on people who sought gender-affirming care from public entities, which includes hospitals located on university campuses, Insider reported. Those participating in the walkout are being told to wear black clothing, and to bring posters and pride flags with them to class.

    Read it at Tallahassee Democrat