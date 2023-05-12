Florida Supermarket Refused to Put ‘Trans’ on Cake

CHEAT SHEET
The co-founders of a trans support group in Florida say a Publix supermarket refused to put the message “Trans People Deserve Joy” on a cake they were purchasing for an event. Instead, the bakery manager offered to decorate it with the last three words and give the customer enough icing to add “trans’ themselves. The manager said “it was taking a stance, and that they weren't allowed to take a stance on stuff like that," Yasmin Flasterstein of Peer Support Space told Orlando Weekly. The manager told them they couldn’t write “Black Lives Matter” on a cake, either. Publix later claimed the worker was mistaken but did not respond to specific questions from Orlando Weekly about the situation.