    

    Florida Supreme Court Reprimands Judge Who Sentenced Parkland Shooter

    IMPARTIALITY IN QUESTION

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Judge Elizabeth Scherer was reprimanded by the Florida Supreme Court for her conduct during the sentencing of Nikolas Cruz.

    Beth Bennett/Pool via Reuters

    Florida’s Supreme Court has reprimanded the judge who led sentencing proceedings against the Parkland school shooter for demonstrating favor toward prosecutors in the case. Adhering to a recommendation from the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission, the state’s highest court on Monday found that the judge, Elizabeth Scherer, breached judicial conduct rules when she hugged prosecutors after handing down Nikolas Cruz’s mandated life sentence, the Associated Press reported. Cruz, who murdered 17 people during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, dodged the death penalty in that trial after a jury proved unable to unanimously recommend it. Scherer, who recently retired from her post, was previously blocked from overseeing other post-conviction proceedings after the Supreme Court found her actions gave the appearance of bias.

    