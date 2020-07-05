CHEAT SHEET
    Florida Surpasses 200,000 Coronavirus Cases, Doubling in Less Than 2 Weeks

    OUT OF CONTROL

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Octavio Jones/Getty

    Florida surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday after recording 10,059 new cases in 24 hours, the third highest one-day tally on record in the state. The state had reached 100,000 new coronavirus cases less than two weeks ago on June 22. Saturday saw a new record for one-day cases of 11,458. The percentage of positive cases among those tested has also shot up in recent weeks, jumping from an average of 9.94 percent between June 21 and June 27 to 14.47 percent the following week—well above the national average of 7.6 percent. The state has not been reporting hospitalization rates, but is expected to begin reporting that number in the coming week.

    Read it at Miami Herald