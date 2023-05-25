Florida Teacher Hit With MORE Allegations He Had Sex With Students
‘VULNERABLE VICTIMS’
More disturbing allegations have been levied against Arin Hankerd, the former Florida gym teacher and football coach who was arrested in March for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student in a school portable. Hankerd, 42, now faces additional charges—unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offense against students by an authority figure—for having oral sex with a 17-year-old student at his home in Ormond Beach, police say. A judge ordered Hankerd, who was previously out on bail, to remain in custody as his criminal trial plays out. “Hankerd has used his position of authority to prey on vulnerable victims,” Judge Karen Foxman said Wednesday. “Mr. Hankerd is a threat to the community.” Former students previously told The Daily Beast that Hankerd was constantly a flirt with girls on campus and secretly dated underage girls. Multiple women said Hankerd messaged them on social media the day they turned 18.