Florida Teacher Booted After Viral Video Showed Her Disrupting Praying Muslim Students
A Florida teacher has been fired after a video showing her disrupting Muslim students as they prayed went viral. A TikTok video of the incident shows the unidentified teacher entering her office and blowing a whistle upon seeing two students praying. “I believe in Jesus so I’m interrupting the floor, excuse me,” the teacher said. “And why are they in my office? Who told them to come in here?” Officials of Franklin Academy, the South Florida public charter school where the incident happened, said they launched an investigation into the teacher’s conduct after the “troubling” video surfaced, ultimately firing her. “Franklin Academy does not tolerate discriminatory behavior,” the school said in a statement.