Florida Teacher Investigated After Showing Disney Movie in Class: Report

A Florida teacher says she is under investigation by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Department of Education after showing a Disney movie in class which features a gay character. The educator, Jenna Barbee, alleges that she was referred to the agency by a school board member in the district after showing the 2022 PG-rated film Strange World to her fifth-grade earth sciences class. The Hernando County School District confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that it is investigating a fifth-grade teacher after a parent complained about the movie’s inappropriate content. Strange World is Disney’s first film with an openly LGBTQ+ character. Discussions of gender and sexual identity are prohibited in Florida schools after the passage last year of the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
