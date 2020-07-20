Florida Teachers’ Union Sues Gov. Ron DeSantis Over School Reopening
The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit Monday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several others over his administration’s efforts to fully reopen schools in the state despite the massive ongoing surge in new coronavirus cases. The FEA, which is the state’s largest teachers’ union, accused the governor, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida State Board of Education of violating the state constitution in failing to make public schools “safe and secure.” “Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a statement. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control.” The lawsuit comes on the sixth straight day that the state has recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.