Florida Teen Pleads Guilty to Killing Mom During Fight Over Bad Grades

Florida teenager Gregory Ramos pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his mom during a fight over a D grade he received in school. Ramos, 17, called 911 in November 2018, and reported that his home in DeBary had been robbed and his mom was missing. But, during interrogation, he eventually admitted that he’d strangled his mom for about 30 minutes then got two friends to stage a robbery and help him bury his mom’s body under a fire pit near a church. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, abuse of a dead body, and tampering with evidence. The plea agreement calls for a 45-year prison sentence but Ramos, who was charged as an adult, could still get life behind bars when he’s sentenced in January.