Florida Teen Tyre Sampson Was Turned Away Twice Before Fatal Park Ride
PREVENTABLE
The 14-year-old boy who fatally fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower last week had been turned away from at least two other rides because of his size, his cousin told CNN. Tyre Sampson called his cousin Shay Johnson moments before being permitted to ride the 430-foot tall FreeFall ride—to complain that other attendants told him he was “too big” to ride. Sampson, who was 6 foot 5 inches and weighed 340 pounds, according to his father, fell to his death last Thursday, moments after telling people sitting beside him he did not feel safe. His cousin said he was thrilled to be accepted to ride the FreeFall. “He called me he say, ‘They let me ride. I can ride. I can ride,’” she told CNN. “I didn’t know it would be my last time talking to him alive. He just wanted to ride and have a good time.” Investigators say Sampson’s seat was locked and the harness was down when the ride stopped.