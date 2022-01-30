Florida 15-Year-Old Shot, Paralyzed by Cop Charged With Aggravated Assault
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
A 15-year-old is facing a charge of aggravated assault after an incident earlier this month in which he was shot and badly injured by a Florida police officer. Vito Corleone-Venisee, who is now paralyzed from the neck down, was shot on Jan. 16 after officers searching for a stolen vehicle identified it next to a different car in which the teenager was riding. Both cars took off after a police order to stop, according to arrest reports and law enforcement sources interviewed by the Miami Herald. The subsequent police chase led to Corleone-Venisee’s vehicle crashing into a tree. The 15-year-old was shot after he and two others in the car attempted to get away on foot. Corleone-Venisee had previously been handed related charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting an officer without violence. The new assault charge was issued Friday night, according to the Herald. The newspaper identified the officer involved in the shooting as a veteran Miami-Dade sergeant named Luke Marckioli.