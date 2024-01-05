CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Florida Venue Backs Out of Hosting MTG’s Jan. 6 Event: Report

    ON SECOND THOUGHT

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    A scheduled book-signing and meet-and-greet with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been mothballed by the venue engaged to host it after the event’s purpose—commemorating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol—came to light. The Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee told NBC News on Thursday that it had been approached by local Republicans to host an event featuring Greene. “Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” the venue said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.” A spokesperson for Greene did not reply to the network’s request for comment. An event invitation obtained earlier by NBC billed it as an “exclusive” commemoration of the Jan. 6 riot, with tickets running attendees anywhere between $45 and $1,000. “Just another day in Florida,” Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted of the invite. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

    Read it at NBC News