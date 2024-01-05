Florida Venue Backs Out of Hosting MTG’s Jan. 6 Event: Report
ON SECOND THOUGHT
A scheduled book-signing and meet-and-greet with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been mothballed by the venue engaged to host it after the event’s purpose—commemorating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol—came to light. The Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee told NBC News on Thursday that it had been approached by local Republicans to host an event featuring Greene. “Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” the venue said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.” A spokesperson for Greene did not reply to the network’s request for comment. An event invitation obtained earlier by NBC billed it as an “exclusive” commemoration of the Jan. 6 riot, with tickets running attendees anywhere between $45 and $1,000. “Just another day in Florida,” Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted of the invite. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”