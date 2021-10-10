Florida Veterinarian Who Shared Videos of Himself Sexually Abusing Dogs Gets 21 Years in Prison
A Florida veterinarian who recorded videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and then shared them online was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Prentiss Madden, the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, was arrested in March and pleaded guilty in July to child porn and animal cruelty charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida. Prosecutors say Homeland Security agents discovered footage of the 40-year-old vet sexually abusing dogs and creating an “animal crush” video, along with multiple chats about bestiality on his cell phone. Some of the abuse allegedly occurred at the animal hospital where he worked. Prosecutors accuse Madden of having “thousands” of images, videos, and chats of child porn or discussions of sexually abusing children. Madden was sentenced to 272 months in prison.