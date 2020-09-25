CHEAT SHEET
    Vigil for Slain 3-Year-Old Scrapped Over Violence Fears

    CAN’T EVEN MOURN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Orange County Sheriff

    Three-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr. was killed at his Florida home this week by a bullet meant for someone else. But his family could not even mourn him at a planned vigil because of fears there could be another shooting. The Thursday night candlelight gathering in Pine Hills was canceled, WESH reports. Daquane was playing in the living room Tuesday night when shots came crashing through the door in what police say was a gang-related drive-by shooting. There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his killer.

    Read it at WESH