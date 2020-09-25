Vigil for Slain 3-Year-Old Scrapped Over Violence Fears

Read it at WESH
Three-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr. was killed at his Florida home this week by a bullet meant for someone else. But his family could not even mourn him at a planned vigil because of fears there could be another shooting. The Thursday night candlelight gathering in Pine Hills was canceled, WESH reports. Daquane was playing in the living room Tuesday night when shots came crashing through the door in what police say was a gang-related drive-by shooting. There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his killer.