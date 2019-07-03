CHEAT SHEET
KILL OR BE KILLED
Florida Wildlife Agency Orders Homeowners to Kill Iguanas ‘Whenever Possible’
It’s a good thing iguanas are skilled at camouflaging themselves, because Florida wildlife authorities have just given homeowners orders to off as many of the reptiles as possible. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging homeowners to kill the green reptiles “whenever possible” if they appear on their property due to the damage they’ve been causing to communities, the Miami Herald reports. Iguanas, which are considered an invasive species to Florida, have been harming seawalls, sidewalks, and landscape plants, and causing more issues among wildlife. Iguanas are also able to pass along salmonella to humans, like most reptiles. Legally speaking, they are protected by the state’s anti-cruelty law. But they can be killed by any homeowner if found on their own land or without a permit on 22 public lands in South Florida, as long as the killing is done humanely. Sightings of iguanas, which are concentrated primarily in South Florida, have surpassed 4,000 since an official tally began in 2005. And to animal lovers—there’s no penalty for opting not to kill an iguana on your property. But whatever you do, please don’t eat one.