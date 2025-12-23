Melania, Amazon’s $40 million Melania Trump vanity documentary, has found the perfect location for its red carpet premiere. The project will be launched at the newly-rebranded The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While no date for the MAGA movie extravaganza has been set, the documentary will hit cinemas worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026, before streaming on Amazon Prime. The Daily Beast has contacted Amazon for comment. A trailer for the documentary was released last week, leading to fawning comments from MAGA players, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted on X, “I am so excited for this!” In a statement released by Amazon, Melania said the documentary is “a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.” In unfortunate timing, the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, appeared in the latest release of photos from the Epstein files. He was photographed with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel. The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in a lawsuit that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on several occasions. Rush Hour director Ratner’s own Hollywood career stalled after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied the claims. After the release of the trailer, The View co-host Joy Behar quipped that Ratner was the perfect choice for the documentary: “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” she said. “I mean, this tracks.”
Florida Woman Accused of Killing Both Ex-Husbands on Same Day
A 51-year-old Florida woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing both of her ex-husbands in a single day. Susan Erica Avalon of Citrus County was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a shooting in Bradenton, Manatee County, on Wednesday. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside the house and rushed him to the hospital, where he was asked who might have wanted to hurt him. Before he died, he said, “Possibly my ex-wife,” the Bradenton Herald reports. Investigators said she was seen earlier that day stealing a delivery order from a Panera Bread and taking it to the victim’s house. A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, “When this victim opened the door, the suspect started to fire immediately,” KBTX3 reports. The victim’s 15-year-old daughter heard the shooting and saw a Honda Odyssey fleeing the scene, a model Avalon owns. Cops tracked it home, where officers saw her take bleach and rags to her vehicle. When they approached and asked if they could speak with her about her ex-husband, she replied, “Which one?” They then ordered a welfare check on her other ex-husband’s home in Tampa, where they found him shot dead, his back door showing signs of forced entry. Avalon has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in Citrus County. However, prosecutors are said to be considering a charge of first-degree murder and seeking the death penalty.
James Cameron did not take kindly to Amy Poehler’s “ignorant dig” about his former marriage at the 2013 Golden Globes. Poehler was co-hosting the awards show that year when she quipped about Kathryn Bigelow (who was married to the director from 1989 to 1991) from the stage, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Variety reported Monday that Cameron found the jab offensive. “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” Poehler told The Huffington Post that year that 30 Rock writer Sam Means wrote that particular joke. She also expressed zero remorse about the quip despite the shocked audience reaction at the time. “There was nothing in that moment that we walked away from feeling bad about,” she added. Cameron told The New York Times, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”
A Big Brother Season 27 contestant is in critical condition after “a series” of cardiac arrests. Mickey Lee, 35, is in critical but stable condition in the ICU after she “recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests,” according to a GoFundMe page. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the page reads. “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.” Lee finished in 10th place on the latest season of the CBS reality show, which concluded in September. The GoFundMe page states that the money will go toward medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehab and recovery support, as well as travel and lodging for her family. “Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” it reads.
The Kansas City Chiefs are moving from the Missouri side of Kansas City to the Kansas side after lawmakers approved a new stadium deal. The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council voted unanimously Monday to allow for state tax and revenue bonds, or STAR bonds, to cover up to 70% of the cost for a new stadium to replace the aging, but beloved Arrowhead Stadium. “An agreement has been reached that includes a new domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs to be built and opened for Chiefs Kingdom by 2031 in Wyandotte County,” the team said in an announcement. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced her support of the plan Monday. The move represents a significant setback to Missouri state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe, both of whom had been working on a way to keep the Chiefs in the state. The Chiefs are the second NFL team to leave Missouri in recent years after the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. The Rams’ move out of the Show Me State was done in part because of the team’s inability to secure funding for a new stadium.
Video game developer Vince Zampella, 55—the founder of the company behind Call of Duty—was killed Sunday in a crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway, a local NBC affiliate reported. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a single-car crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. when a Ferrari veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. A passenger was ejected, while the driver remained trapped as the car caught fire. Both the driver and the passenger died, the CHP said. Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002, the studio behind Call of Duty, and later helped launch Academy Award–winning Respawn Entertainment in 2010, known for games like Titanfall. Respawn Entertainment was acquired in 2017 by video game giant Electronic Arts (EA), under whose leadership the studio released titles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. In 2021, Zampella was put in charge of the Battlefield franchise, which is published by EA. The Daily Beast has contacted the CHP and EA for further comment regarding Zampella’s death.
Finland said Monday it would increase its military reservist age limit from 60 to 65 in the new year. The country, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, cited increasing its military preparedness against any potential threat from the country. Finland’s reserve currently has 900,000 citizens and 280,000 soldiers. The change means the revervists “will be around one million” in size by 2031, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement. “This and our other measures to bolster our defence signal that Finland ensures its security now and in the future,” Hakkanen said. The change will go into effect Jan. 1. Military service is compulsory for Finnish men upon turning 18. Service remains voluntary for women. Finland joined NATO in April 2023, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
James Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, has issued an emotional statement addressing her husband’s death. The LA County Medical Examiner’s office said Ransone, 46, died by suicide last week. He is survived by his wife and two children. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. “You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.” Ransome played roles in several movies and TV shows, including The Wire, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Black Phone 2. A GoFundMe page set up for McPhee and their two children has already raised over $110,000. The page refers to Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” who “was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow, 82, has confirmed he has lung cancer. Medical imaging performed during a recent run of concerts in Las Vegas identified the growth in his left lung at an early stage. Doctors believe the illness has not spread, and Manilow is scheduled to soon have it excised. In a message to followers on Instagram, the “Copacabana” singer described it as “pure luck” that it was found early stressing he does not presently believe he will have undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Manilow has postponed several arena concerts planned for January, though he intends to return for shows scheduled in February, according to organizers. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”
A commercial flight over France was forced into an emergency diversion after passengers said the aircraft plunged dramatically following a loud bang midair, sparking panic in the cabin. The incident occurred aboard Air France flight AF 7562 from Paris to Ajaccio, according to passenger accounts. About 30 minutes after takeoff, travelers said they heard an explosion-like noise aboard the Airbus A320. Christelle, who was traveling with her daughter, told RTL she saw fire on the 14-year-old plane’s wing. “It was in flames,” she said, adding that the aircraft appeared to “plummet” as warning lights flashed throughout the cabin. “The buttons, everything was lighting up, everything was flashing. There was a man who grabbed his children because they thought we were going to crash,” Christelle said. Another passenger, Joelle, said she feared the worst. “I thought we were going to be smashed to pieces,” she said, according to Le Parisien. “I grabbed the phone to call my daughter, I said, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Flight tracking data cited by Le Parisien shows the plane descended from about 34,000 feet to roughly 5,000 feet in around 10 minutes. Passengers said the captain told them the aircraft’s left engine “stopped working mid-flight,” while Air France described the incident as an “engine failure.”