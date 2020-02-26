Florida Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend by Zipping Him Into Suitcase
A Florida woman is under arrest after allegedly zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and then leaving him inside to die, authorities said. Sarah Boone, 42, faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres, Jr., 42, after telling police they were playing a game of “hide-n-seek” and she thought it would be funny to zip him into a blue suitcase, according to a report by Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Boone, who had been drinking alcohol, claimed she then went upstairs and passed out while her boyfriend was still in the suitcase. When she woke up hours later to her phone ringing, she said she went to check on Torres and realized he was unresponsive and not breathing. Boone said she called 911 immediately, but emergency responders pronounced Torres dead at the scene.
Authorities said they found inconsistencies with Boone’s story, as Torres was found with a small cut on his lip and bruising around his eye. They also retrieved two videos from Boone’s phone that allegedly show Torres screaming for help in the suitcase while his girlfriend mocks him. “For everything you’ve done to me. Fuck you,” Boone allegedly says in the video while laughing, according to the police report. “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me...Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”