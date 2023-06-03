Florida Woman’s Car With Kids Inside Catches Fire as She Allegedly Shoplifted
ABLAZE
A Florida woman who left her kids unattended in her car while she allegedly shoplifted at a mall has been taken into custody after her vehicle went up in flames, local police said. The Oviedo Police Department’s report claims Alicia Moore, 24, and an unidentified man were spotted thieving merchandise for about an hour before the mother dropped the stolen items and rushed to her fiery car. Two children were rescued from the blaze with the help of onlookers and were taken to the hospital, where one child was determined to have suffered from first-degree burns to the face and ears, according to the report. Although Moore was actually arrested “for outstanding warrants in other counties,” the report states, she was charged with aggravated child neglect and arson while in jail. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges. Other charges the mother has been hit with for different incidents include petty theft, battery, and assault.