Florida Woman Arrested for Distributing Porn-Filled Easter Eggs to Random Homes: Police
A Florida woman violated the state’s coronavirus-related travel restrictions to distribute Easter eggs filled with porn in mailboxes throughout an entire county, authorities say. It all started on Palm Sunday, when numerous residents of Flagler County reported receiving the eggs filled with “pornographic images” in a twisted whodunnit mystery. Police finally discovered the alleged culprit, Abril Cestoni, earlier this week after she made the mistake of concentrating several deliveries in a single area. The 42-year-old woman, who Sheriff Rick Staly called a “deranged offender,” told police she was simply “educating people,” according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. “There was a bag full of pornographic material inside the vehicle and she told deputies that she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days,” police said. Cestoni is now being held on $7,000 bond on charges of distributing obscene material, driving with a suspended license, and violating the executive order that barred all nonessential travel, police said.