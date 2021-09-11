Florida Woman Arrested for Helping Her Son Beat Up Another Kid
MOM OF THE YEAR
A Palm Coast, Florida mom is facing felony charges for allegedly helping her son and a friend attack another child, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Ruffin, 31, allegedly restrained the victim while the two kids assaulted him. Ruffin faces a misdemeanor battery charge, along with the felony child abuse charges.
The victim’s mom contacted a sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 8 to say that two juveniles and one of the boys’ mothers had attacked her son. Ruffin spent the night in jail. Two days after her arrest, she posted a Facebook video claiming she came across a recording of the victim assaulting her son and, when the school ignored her and her husband’s request to “do things the right way,” Ruffin decided to have a “conversation” with the family.