Florida Woman Attacked by ‘Large’ Alligator After Falling Into Canal

A homeless woman fell into a canal in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was subsequently attacked by a “large” alligator, reports Fox 13 News. The woman, in her 50s, was immediately rushed to the hospital to treat severe wounds on her arms. Police say she is stable and recovering. St. Petersburg police officers and alligator experts were able to coax the alligator into a trap this morning around 10 a.m. All 47 counties in Florida are home to alligators, who are responsible for, on average, five bites per year.