Woman Seeks Class-Action Lawsuit Over Velveeta Mac and Cheese Prep Time
VERY KRAFTY
Velveeta microwavable Shells & Cheese cups advertise that it takes three and a half minutes to cook them to cheesy perfection on the label, but for one distraught Florida woman, that was anything but the truth. Amanda Ramirez has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Kraft Heinz Foods Company of violating state and federal laws with their deceptive labeling, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Ramirez’s lawsuit argues that, although the microwave time is three and a half minutes, the preparation, including removing the lid and cheese sauce pouch, as well as adding water, add sufficient time to the ordeal. The suit argues Ramirez would never have purchased the cheesy treat had she known it would take longer than advertised to make. She’s seeking more than $5 million in damages and expects the class of victims to total more than 100.