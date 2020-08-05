Florida Woman Hurls Racial Slurs at Black Landscapers in Viral Video
HORRIFIC
A Florida woman aggressively shouted and hurled racial slurs at two Black landscapers last week as they were finishing a job at her neighbors home in an aggressive incident captured on video. Brandon Cordova told the Orlando Sentinel that his landscaping crew was finishing up a job last Thursday in Delaney Park when a woman started yelling at them in front of the home. In the video, which Cordova posted on Facebook, the woman can be heard repeatedly yelling “you fucking bitch” and hurling the n-word at Cordova’s co-workers, Antonio and Antione Harris, without warning.
“We were just trying to figure out what the hell we did to this lady, trying to make it right,” said Cordova, who added he wanted to document the encounter in case it escalated. “She was in my coworkers’ face ... just going off....She was trying to say all those hateful things, and they weren’t even being bothered—they were joking around. The more they were joking around, the more she got mad.” Despite the horrific comments, one of twins can be heard wishing the woman a “blessed day” before walking toward their truck. They have not filed a police report despite encouragement from the community.