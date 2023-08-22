Florida Woman Accused of Strangling Teen Son to Death

CHEAT SHEET
A 37-year-old Florida woman has been accused of strangling her 13-year-old son to death in his bed, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the family’s home near St. Cloud on Monday morning and found a “white male juvenile laying face up in bed,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters at a news conference. He said first responders on the scene stated that the mother, identified as Jasmin Kennedy, “spontaneously stated that she killed her son” and “admitted to choking him on the bed.” The motive was not immediately clear. Kennedy is charged with domestic battery by strangulation, child neglect and aggravated child abuse, and could face additional charges pending the results of an autopsy.