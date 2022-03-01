Drunk Ex-Girlfriend Accused of Tossing Ex’s Pug From 7th-Floor Balcony

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida woman angry with her ex-boyfriend is accused of taking it out on one of his most prized possessions: his 3-year-old pug. An allegedly drunk Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, refused to leave her ex Eric Adeson’s home in Clearwater on Sunday after an argument, Adeson’s lawyers told WFLA. She later threw Adeson’s cell phone, keys, and his pug Bucky from the seventh-floor apartment before hitting Adeson herself, police said, with multiple residents witnessing the dog’s fatal plummet. Vaughn was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery. Adeson has also filed a restraining order against Vaughn. “I’m devastated,” Adeson said. “It’s like a blur.”