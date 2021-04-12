Florida Woman Threatened to Assassinate Kamala Harris in Violent Videos: Feds
A Florida woman sent videos to her incarcerated spouse in which she threatened to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a complaint filed in South Florida federal court. “If I see you in the street, I’m gonna kill your ass Kamala Harris,” Niviane Petit Phelps of Miami Gardens allegedly said in one. “I’m going to the gun range, just for your ass,” Phelps reportedly said in another. In a video dated Feb. 18, 2021, the complaint says she warned, “50 days from today, mark this day down, stupid bitch, Kamala fuckin’ Harris vice president. You gonna fuckin’ die 50 days from today, I swear to fuckin’ God.” Photographs intercepted by prison authorities allegedly show a smiling Phelps posing at a gun range holding a pistol, standing next to a target riddled with bullet holes.
On Feb. 22, Phelps applied for a concealed carry permit. Less than two weeks later, the Secret Service showed up at her home. After first refusing to speak with agents, Phelps soon agreed to an interview. She claimed that she was upset about Harris becoming VP because she didn’t believe she was “actually Black,” and that she didn’t like the way she held her purse during the inauguration, the complaint says. However, Phelps stated that she was “past it,” and that she had no intention of going to D.C. to carry out the plan she had previously described. “Didn’t you say we were going,” interjected Phelps’ daughter, to which Phelps immediately responded, “No, we’re not going.”