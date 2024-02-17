Florida Woman Vanishes During Madrid Trip Under Strange Circumstances
SUSPICIOUS
A 40-year-old Florida woman vanished during a getaway trip to Madrid under mysterious circumstances, authorities said. Ana Maria Knezevic had been living in Madrid since December to get away from a nasty divorce process, but disappeared in early February, just after an unidentified man wearing a helmet was seen spray-painting over security cameras at her apartment complex, the Associated Press reports. A day later, Knezevic’s friends reported receiving odd text messages from her phone, which didn’t sound like their friend at all. “I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house 2H (hours) from Madrid,” one of the texts read. “We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I’ll call you when I get back.” Another friend received a similar text in Spanish, which appeared to be computer-translated. But beyond the suspicious texts, the friends say Knezevic never mentioned meeting anyone, and said it was out-of-character for her to run off with a stranger. Police in both the U.S. and Spain are investigating.