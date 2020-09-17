Florida Woman Apologizes for Bar Crawl That Sparked German COVID-19 Outbreak
‘RONA PARTY’
A bar crawl in Germany may cost a 26-year-old from Florida 10 years in a German jail for partying despite showing coronavirus symptoms, thus infecting at least 23 people and exposing more than 710, the Daily Mail reports. Yasmin Adli worked at a U.S. military vacation lodge in Germany and was waiting for her COVID-19 test results after a vacation in Greece, where she reportedly partied several nights with a sore throat. At the same time that Adli allegedly told her employer that she was too sick to work, she allegedly went to several bars where she kissed several different employees.
“I’d like to take the time now to thank everyone for coming to my rona party and to apologize for the current circumstances, I did not know I had the rona when we went out Tuesday but I take full responsibility in not self isolating whilst having a cold,” she wrote in a group text message to friends, according to the Daily Mail. The Edelweiss Lodge and Resort has closed for two weeks after 25 staff members contracted the virus. Adli faces “criminal liability for willful and dangerous bodily harm,” which can range from six months to 10 years in jail, according to lawyer Arndt Kempgens.