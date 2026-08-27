A Florida woman’s alleged attempt to enter a Secret Service checkpoint near Mar-a-Lago ended with the death of her dog and an officer being bitten. Alexa Rae Scharf, 29, drove an SUV through a closed security checkpoint Tuesday night and ignored Secret Service officers’ requests to identify herself, CBS12 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. She parked beside vehicle-screening tents, exited, walked to a hose, and turned it on. When an agent asked who she was, she said, “I’m here for the car wash,” then returned to her vehicle and drove toward him, forcing him to get out of her path. Minutes later, the agent found a nearby home’s entrance gate knocked down and damaged, with Scharf’s vehicle further up the driveway. As officers approached, she returned to her vehicle and backed up toward them, ignoring commands to stop. She eventually wove through police cruisers and fled the property, pursued by the officers. She was stopped again later, with officers breaking her driver-side window and taking her into custody. Palm Beach police told CBS12 in a separate account that Scharf had a pit bull in the car who charged officers when they opened her door. It bit one officer before it was shot twice and died. Officials said Scharf faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence, and eluding police.