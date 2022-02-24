Florida’s House Passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
WORST TIMELINE
Florida’s House of Representatives passed on Thursday a controversial bill which would prohibit “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in primary schools, according to NBC News. The act, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, passed by a 69 to 47 margin. Variety reported that all of the House’s Democrats, along with seven Republicans, voted against the legislation. The bill will now head to the Republican-led state Senate, where it is expected to be passed. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously signaled his support for the measure, is also expected at that point to sign it into law. State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican who introduced the bill, told lawmakers on the House floor that the proposal was about providing “boundaries” for children and educators. Following the vote, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an openly gay Democrat who had been vocal in opposing the bill, said, “For those LGBTQ youth in Florida and around the country and in the world … you are loved. You are supported. And we will wake up every day to fight for you because you are worth fighting for.”