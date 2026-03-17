Florida’s Republican Sheriffs Turn on Trump Over His Signature Crusade

Florida’s Republican sheriffs are urging President Donald Trump to halt deportations of undocumented immigrants with no criminal record in a stunning break from the state’s hardline immigration stance.

The call came Monday during a meeting of the Florida Immigration Enforcement Council, a body established last year by the Florida Legislature to drive the state’s immigration enforcement agenda, Florida Politics reported.

At least six of the council’s eight sheriffs backed the position—with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, 72, leading the charge. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has long insisted that any migrant illegally in the country “needs to go.”

“While Congress sits on their hands and does nothing about this, we are on the ground floor with this day in and day out—looking in the eyes of these folks that, yes, came here inappropriately,” Judd said at the meeting. “But some came here inappropriately only to do better for themselves and their family.”

Judd chairs the council and is a close DeSantis ally. He announced plans to write directly to Trump, the House Speaker, and the Senate Majority Leader, pressing for clearer federal criteria around who should face removal proceedings. Among his proposed alternatives are civil fines, mandatory English classes, and a ban on public benefits.

Grady Judd has served as the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, since 2005. Desmond Harris / Polk Sheriff Office

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell echoed Judd’s stance. “I wholeheartedly agree that Congress, they need to get off their butts and they need to fix it,” he said. “We’re not out… just raiding business and homes, but, unfortunately, when ICE gets involved, you have the collaterals.”

The revolt comes after ICE and Border Patrol have shot 14 people while carrying out Trump’s mass deportation agenda, including two U.S. citizens killed in Minnesota.

Both agencies fall under the Department of Homeland Security, which, until weeks ago, was led by Kristi Noem, who departed amid allegations of misusing deportation funds, delaying disaster relief, and conducting a rumored affair with her chief advisor, Corey Lewandowski, 52.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is an ally of President Donald Trump, who he escorted around a tour of “Alligator Alcatraz,” a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp, with then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Judd’s remarks also come days after the White House privately signaled to Republican allies that it wanted them to dial back public talk of mass deportations, as Florida Politics reported.

He told the council a Florida Cabinet member had raised the question of non-criminal immigrants directly with Trump, who “was not anti-that conversation.”

“We are a country of immigrants,” Judd said.