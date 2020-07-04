CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Florida’s New COVID-19 Daily Case Count Hits New York’s Peak
NEW EPICENTER?
Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Florida reported a new record daily-high COVID-19 case count on July 4, approaching and possibly surpassing even the disastrous peak of cases in New York this spring, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Florida’s department of health reported 11,458 new cases on Saturday. According to state data in New York, the previous global epicenter of the virus, the daily case count peak hit 11,571 in April. Johns Hopkins University’s slightly different data set, with a New York state peak of 11,434 daily cases in mid-April, suggests Florida has already surpassed New York’s record. In any case, Florida is, this weekend, approaching 200,000 cumulative coronavirus cases. At least 3,803 residents have died from the virus.