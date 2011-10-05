Florida’s Rubio Denies VP Rumors

Is he worried about debating Vice President Biden? Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would turn down the vice presidency if asked—most likely. Rubio, who is a rising star in the GOP from a key swing state, has long been considered a top favorite among Republicans for vice president. At a Washington conference, Rubio praised the Senate for its work and said he didn’t believe in using his seat as a “launch pad” for higher political office. Republicans will pick the vice-presidential candidate in September 2012, after the nominee is selected.