Florida Gang Members Are Throwing Huge COVID-19 Parties, Sheriff Claims
Three gated communities in central Florida are “living a life of terror,” local police claim, as COVID-19 parties flood their streets with swarms of 50 to 400 people—including gang members. Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told ClickOrlando that party organizers tend to come from surrounding areas in Central Florida and rent multiple vacation properties to host the ragers. “They’re... actually getting together and they’re trying to mingle to potentially spread the virus amongst each other if they’re asymptomatic or whatever the case might be,” Gibson claimed.
During these massive gatherings, cars block the streets as partygoers flood the streets. “Well, a lot of times, we’ve been finding out that there are people here that are unsavory people that you wouldn’t want in your neighborhoods,” Gibson claims. “There are some gangs, that are renting these houses, and they’re coming here to Osceola County. And this is something that we have to protect our residents with.” Gibson told ClickOrlando that police have been dispersing the crowds without incident, and without issuing citations.