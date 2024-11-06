Floridians Vote Against Abortion Protection and Legalizing Weed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combatting redness to helping heal acne and fading scars.

In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm. Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices.

SolaWave's compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand's hero product for a good reason—it's a quadruple threat. The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.

If you‘re hoping to get a jumpstart on your Black Friday shopping and beat the rush, you’re in luck. SolaWave has kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, giving you extra time to score major savings on its LED light therapy tech and skincare kits.

SolaWave is offering buy one, get one free its LED light therapy kits, including its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Facial Wand set right now, which uses red light, vibration, heat, and microcurrent therapies to tighten, lift, and smooth the skin. Each kit includes one of SolaWave‘s light therapy devices and a light-enhancing topical skincare formula to amplify the device’s benefits. Treat yourself to a pre-holiday glow-up and gift the other one (you can mix and match!) to another skincare lover on your holiday-to-shop-for list.