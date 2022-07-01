Read it at Lex 18
One officer was killed and several others were wounded during a standoff Thursday with a barricaded domestic-violence suspect in Allen, Kentucky. Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to serve a protective order when the suspect opened fire—and then shot again when police reinforcements were called in, local TV station Lex 18 reported. The extent of their injuries was not released. Authorities said the shooter, whose name was not immediately made public, was in custody. In a statement on Facebook, Sheriff John Hunt asked the public to “please continue to pray for all of the men and women involved and the families who have suffered loss.”