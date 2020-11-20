Take $75 Off Floyd’s Shelving System for Black Friday

Take $75 off Floyd’s Shelving System

Floyd’s Shelving System might be the best bookcase out there. Not only is it beautiful, it’s also easy to put together and even easier to add on extra units and special shelves.

FLOYD makes excellent furniture all around (check out their bed, sofa, and table), but their shelving system stands out, in my mind. It’s extremely beautiful and aesthetically pleasing, but the process of purchasing and setting it up is also made easy— I put mine together in under thirty minutes. But the best thing about it is that you can add expansion units at any time. This is what makes FLOYD so design-forward, accessible, and most importantly, versatile. Who knew buying a bookcase was so much fun? Just use the code cyber20 to take $75 off at checkout.

