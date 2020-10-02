FLOYD’s Shelving System Is Designed With You in Mind. Yes, You.
HOME SWEET HOME
I love to shop for furniture, but it can be anxiety-inducing to say the least. That’s because furniture is no small investment. Regardless of price, it’s something big in your home that you have to live with. While there’s no way around the size of furniture, there is a way around the shopping experience and the feelings of commitment. However, I’m here to say that FLOYD takes the anxiety out of furniture shopping.
FLOYD’s design-forward yet accessible model is best exemplified by their Shelving System. The Shelving System is designed with you in mind — instead of shopping for a bookcase, I found myself shopping for an all-in-one system designed for my needs and my home specifically. For starters, you can choose between a base shelf. This can come in plenty of designs like tall, short, and a few special designs like their tall cabinet, short cabinet, or tall rack. The shelves are easier than Ikea furniture to put together and plus, no missing pieces (that’s because there are about 10 pieces total). The wood supports are birch plywood with an ash face that displays a beautiful wood grain, and the shelves are a metal that is sturdy, yet lightweight. Plus, each shelf can work at three different heights so you can design your shelf to fit your needs, or even pop one out entirely to create a more open feel in the room.
Which brings us to modularity. This is where the FLOYD Shelving System really goes above and beyond. You can add-on an expansion unit at any time, and it will fit flawlessly into your previous shelf to create one uniform piece. The only difference is the expansion units come with two less wooden legs (because you don’t need them, of course). Not only does this help me with my commitment issues, it also helps if you’re not planning on living where you are now for years and years — you don’t have to worry about whether your furniture will fit in this space or in an imaginary new one.
The Shelf
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.