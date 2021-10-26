Mayweather Snubs Teen Boy Because of His ‘Painted Nails’

CHEAT SHEET
Boxer Floyd Mayweather refused to take a selfie with a teen boy at a basketball game because the kid was sporting nail polish, according to a video of the nasty interaction. The fan approached Mayweather at the Clippers vs. Grizzlies game to ask for a pic but he instead got a rude comment from the 44-year-old boxer. “You got painted nails; I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails,” Mayweather said in the video. The fan then turned to the camera and said, “Floyd’s a homophobe.”
Mayweather’s rep told TMZ that he was simply in a rush to leave. Mayweather has previously been accused of homophobia for using an anti-gay slur in 2017, for which he apologized.