    Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby’s Mother

    Blake Montgomery

    Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna was arrested Saturday in Houston for allegedly stabbing a woman at rapper NBA Youngboy’s house with two knives. Mayweather arrived at the home Saturday morning and confronted the woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, declaring herself his fiance before moving to the kitchen, grabbing knives, and attacking, according to TMZ. The alleged victim was taken to the hospital. Jacobs and Youngboy, legal name Kentrell Gaulden, have a child together, TMZ reports. Mayweather reportedly told police Jacobs had incited the confrontation by pulling her hair.

